The No. 3 seed Iowa State Cyclones (19-9) are taking on the No. 6 seed Baylor Bears (19-11) in the Big 12 Tournament on Friday at Municipal Auditorium. The matchup is scheduled for 8:30 PM.

Iowa State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Iowa State vs. Baylor Scoring Comparison

The Bears put up an average of 72.3 points per game, 7.9 more points than the 64.4 the Cyclones allow.

Baylor has put together a 16-7 record in games it scores more than 64.4 points.

Iowa State is 15-2 when it gives up fewer than 72.3 points.

The Cyclones score 75.9 points per game, 13.5 more points than the 62.4 the Bears allow.

Iowa State is 19-6 when scoring more than 62.4 points.

When Baylor gives up fewer than 75.9 points, it is 19-6.

This season the Cyclones are shooting 42.6% from the field, 4.9% higher than the Bears give up.

The Bears shoot 43.3% from the field, just 5.3% higher than the Cyclones concede.

