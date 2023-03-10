Jaden McDaniels could make a big impact for the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the Brooklyn Nets.

McDaniels, in his last game (March 7 loss against the 76ers) put up three points and three blocks.

Now let's break down McDaniels' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Jaden McDaniels Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.5 12.8 Rebounds 4.5 3.9 4.4 Assists -- 2.0 1.8 PRA -- 17.4 19 PR 15.5 15.4 17.2 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.9



Jaden McDaniels Insights vs. the Nets

McDaniels has taken 8.7 shots per game this season and made 4.5 per game, which account for 9.6% and 10.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's attempted 3.3 threes per game, or 9.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

McDaniels' opponents, the Nets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.1 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves average the third-most possessions per game with 104.

The Nets are the 11th-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 112.7 points per game.

On the boards, the Nets are 26th in the league, allowing 45 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Nets are ranked fourth in the league, giving up 23.1 per contest.

Conceding 12.1 made 3-pointers per contest, the Nets are the 12th-ranked squad in the league.

Jaden McDaniels vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/23/2022 27 14 4 1 2 1 0

