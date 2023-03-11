Saturday's contest between the Drake Bulldogs (20-9) and Illinois State Redbirds (24-7) going head-to-head at Vibrant Arena at the Mark has a projected final score of 72-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Bulldogs, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 2:30 PM ET on March 11.

The Bulldogs are coming off of a 73-70 win over Missouri State in their most recent game on Friday.

Drake vs. Illinois State Game Info

When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: Vibrant Arena at the Mark in Moline, Illinois

Drake vs. Illinois State Score Prediction

Prediction: Drake 72, Illinois State 67

Drake Schedule Analysis

Against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Bulldogs picked up their signature win of the season on November 19, an 80-62 home victory.

Drake 2022-23 Best Wins

80-62 at home over Nebraska (No. 52) on November 19

80-67 at home over Green Bay (No. 61) on November 7

94-63 at home over Belmont (No. 66) on January 6

83-67 at home over Illinois State (No. 77) on February 18

73-70 over Missouri State (No. 104) on March 10

Drake Performance Insights