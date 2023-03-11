Drake vs. Illinois State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - MVC Tournament
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 2:38 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest between the Drake Bulldogs (20-9) and Illinois State Redbirds (24-7) going head-to-head at Vibrant Arena at the Mark has a projected final score of 72-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Bulldogs, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 2:30 PM ET on March 11.
The Bulldogs are coming off of a 73-70 win over Missouri State in their most recent game on Friday.
Drake vs. Illinois State Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: Vibrant Arena at the Mark in Moline, Illinois
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Drake vs. Illinois State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Drake 72, Illinois State 67
Drake Schedule Analysis
- Against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Bulldogs picked up their signature win of the season on November 19, an 80-62 home victory.
Drake 2022-23 Best Wins
- 80-62 at home over Nebraska (No. 52) on November 19
- 80-67 at home over Green Bay (No. 61) on November 7
- 94-63 at home over Belmont (No. 66) on January 6
- 83-67 at home over Illinois State (No. 77) on February 18
- 73-70 over Missouri State (No. 104) on March 10
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Drake Performance Insights
- The Bulldogs outscore opponents by 13.2 points per game (posting 78.9 points per game, 13th in college basketball, and allowing 65.7 per contest, 215th in college basketball) and have a +384 scoring differential.
- Drake has averaged 1.4 fewer points in MVC action (77.5) than overall (78.9).
- At home, the Bulldogs score 82 points per game. On the road, they average 74.
- At home, Drake concedes 62.7 points per game. Away, it gives up 66.4.
- Over their last 10 games, the Bulldogs are posting 79.5 points per contest, 0.6 more than their season average (78.9).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.