Saturday's contest between the Bowling Green Falcons (27-5) and Toledo Rockets (27-4) squaring off at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 70-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Bowling Green, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 11:00 AM ET on March 11.

In their most recent outing on Friday, the Rockets secured a 68-58 win against Kent State.

Toledo vs. Bowling Green Game Info

When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Toledo vs. Bowling Green Score Prediction

Prediction: Bowling Green 70, Toledo 69

Toledo Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Rockets took down the No. 18 Michigan Wolverines, 71-68, on December 8.

The Rockets have tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (two).

Toledo has tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (four).

Toledo has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (15).

Toledo 2022-23 Best Wins

71-68 on the road over Michigan (No. 18/AP Poll) on December 8

62-56 at home over Bowling Green (No. 59) on March 4

72-70 on the road over Ball State (No. 75) on February 25

83-76 at home over Ball State (No. 75) on January 11

77-68 on the road over Kent State (No. 96) on January 14

Bowling Green Schedule Analysis

Against the Toledo Rockets, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Falcons notched their signature win of the season on January 18, an 88-76 home victory.

Bowling Green has tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (four).

Bowling Green has tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (14).

Bowling Green 2022-23 Best Wins

88-76 at home over Toledo (No. 65) on January 18

70-61 over Ball State (No. 75) on March 10

81-76 at home over Ball State (No. 75) on March 1

75-69 on the road over Kent State (No. 96) on February 11

66-57 at home over Kent State (No. 96) on January 21

Toledo Performance Insights

The Rockets' +342 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 73.6 points per game (44th in college basketball) while giving up 62.6 per contest (129th in college basketball).

Toledo is posting 74.9 points per game this year in conference games, which is 1.3 more points per game than its season average (73.6).

The Rockets are putting up 74.9 points per game at home. Away from home, they are averaging 73.1 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Toledo is surrendering 59.7 points per game at home. In road games, it is allowing 65.3.

The Rockets have seen an increase in scoring lately, racking up 74.2 points per game in their last 10 outings, 0.6 points more than the 73.6 they've scored this season.

Bowling Green Performance Insights