Sunday's game that pits the Texas Longhorns (25-8) against the Iowa State Cyclones (21-9) at Municipal Auditorium should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 69-67 in favor of Texas. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on March 12.

The Cyclones' most recent contest on Saturday ended in an 82-72 win over Oklahoma.

Iowa State vs. Texas Game Info

When: Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri

Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Iowa State vs. Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 69, Iowa State 67

Iowa State Schedule Analysis

The Cyclones defeated the No. 10 Villanova Wildcats in a 74-62 win on December 18, which was their best victory of the season.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Cyclones are 7-8 (.467%) -- tied for the 17th-most victories, but also tied for the 45th-most losses.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Iowa State is 8-1 (.889%) -- tied for the ninth-most victories.

Iowa State 2022-23 Best Wins

74-62 over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on December 18

66-61 at home over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on February 13

82-72 over Oklahoma (No. 14/AP Poll) on March 11

86-78 at home over Oklahoma (No. 14/AP Poll) on January 28

74-63 over Baylor (No. 37) on March 10

Iowa State Performance Insights