The Big 12 conference champion will be decided on Sunday when the No. 1 seed Texas Longhorns (25-8) and the No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones (21-9) play at 2:00 PM.

Iowa State vs. Texas Scoring Comparison

  • The Cyclones' 76.0 points per game are 18.6 more points than the 57.4 the Longhorns give up.
  • Iowa State has put together a 19-7 record in games it scores more than 57.4 points.
  • Texas has a 23-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 76.0 points.
  • The 74.0 points per game the Longhorns average are 9.4 more points than the Cyclones give up (64.6).
  • Texas is 22-3 when scoring more than 64.6 points.
  • Iowa State has a 15-5 record when giving up fewer than 74.0 points.
  • The Longhorns are making 44.4% of their shots from the field, 6.3% higher than the Cyclones allow to opponents (38.1%).
  • The Cyclones' 42.8 shooting percentage from the field is 4.9 higher than the Longhorns have given up.

Iowa State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/4/2023 Texas Tech W 76-52 James H. Hilton Coliseum
3/10/2023 Baylor W 74-63 Municipal Auditorium
3/11/2023 Oklahoma W 82-72 Municipal Auditorium
3/12/2023 Texas - Municipal Auditorium

