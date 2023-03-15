Rudy Gobert plus his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates match up versus the Boston Celtics at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game, a 136-115 win against the Hawks, Gobert tallied 14 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three blocks.

Below, we dig into Gobert's stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.

Rudy Gobert Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 13.7 16.0 Rebounds 11.5 11.5 11.8 Assists -- 1.0 1.7 PRA 27.5 26.2 29.5 PR 26.5 25.2 27.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Rudy Gobert's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Rudy Gobert Insights vs. the Celtics

Gobert has taken 7.9 shots per game this season and made 5.3 per game, which account for 7.5% and 10.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

Gobert's Timberwolves average 104.2 possessions per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams, while the Celtics have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 14th with 102.1 possessions per contest.

The Celtics are the eighth-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 112.3 points per game.

On the glass, the Celtics are ranked 18th in the NBA, allowing 44 rebounds per contest.

The Celtics concede 22.9 assists per game, best in the league.

Rudy Gobert vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/23/2022 36 8 12 2 0 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Gobert or any of his Timberwolves teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.