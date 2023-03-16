The NCAA tournament at Legacy Arena at BJCC on Thursday includes a first-round matchup that pits the Auburn Tigers (20-12) against the Iowa Hawkeyes (19-13) at 6:50 PM ET. The Tigers' Johni Broome and the Hawkeyes' Kris Murray are two players to watch in this game.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TNT.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Iowa vs. Auburn

Game Day: Thursday, March 16

Thursday, March 16 Game Time: 6:50 PM ET

6:50 PM ET Arena: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Legacy Arena at BJCC Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama TV: TNT | Watch select March Madness games live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Iowa's Last Game

In its most recent game, Iowa lost to Ohio State on Thursday, 73-69. Its top scorer was Filip Rebraca with 20 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Filip Rebraca 20 7 2 0 0 0 Kris Murray 17 6 5 0 2 2 Tony Perkins 16 6 1 2 2 1

Iowa Players to Watch

Murray tops the Hawkeyes in scoring (20.4 points per game) and rebounding (7.9), and produces 2 assists. He also delivers 1 steal and 1.2 blocked shots.

Rebraca is posting 14.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, making 57.1% of his shots from the field.

The Hawkeyes receive 12.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Tony Perkins.

Connor McCaffery is posting a team-best 3.7 assists per game. And he is producing 6.5 points and 4 rebounds, making 37.8% of his shots from the floor and 33% from 3-point range, with 1.2 treys per game.

The Hawkeyes get 10 points, 4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Payton Sandfort.

Iowa Top Performers (Last 10 Games)