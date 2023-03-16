Thursday's game at McLeod Center has the Northern Iowa Panthers (22-9) matching up with the Colorado State Rams (20-11) at 7:00 PM ET (on March 16). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 74-64 win as our model heavily favors Northern Iowa.

In their last time out, the Panthers lost 69-62 to Belmont on Saturday.

Northern Iowa vs. Colorado State Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa

Northern Iowa vs. Colorado State Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Iowa 74, Colorado State 64

Northern Iowa Schedule Analysis

The Panthers took down the Drake Bulldogs (No. 40 in our computer rankings) in a 49-47 win on February 1 -- their best victory of the season.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Panthers are 9-1 (.900%) -- tied for the 13th-most victories.

Northern Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins

49-47 at home over Drake (No. 40) on February 1

70-69 on the road over Drake (No. 40) on January 11

74-64 on the road over Illinois State (No. 79) on January 1

82-60 over Tulane (No. 102) on November 24

86-67 at home over Missouri State (No. 103) on March 4

Northern Iowa Performance Insights