Northern Iowa vs. Colorado State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 16
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:40 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Thursday's game at McLeod Center has the Northern Iowa Panthers (22-9) matching up with the Colorado State Rams (20-11) at 7:00 PM ET (on March 16). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 74-64 win as our model heavily favors Northern Iowa.
In their last time out, the Panthers lost 69-62 to Belmont on Saturday.
Northern Iowa vs. Colorado State Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa
Northern Iowa vs. Colorado State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Northern Iowa 74, Colorado State 64
Northern Iowa Schedule Analysis
- The Panthers took down the Drake Bulldogs (No. 40 in our computer rankings) in a 49-47 win on February 1 -- their best victory of the season.
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Panthers are 9-1 (.900%) -- tied for the 13th-most victories.
Northern Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins
- 49-47 at home over Drake (No. 40) on February 1
- 70-69 on the road over Drake (No. 40) on January 11
- 74-64 on the road over Illinois State (No. 79) on January 1
- 82-60 over Tulane (No. 102) on November 24
- 86-67 at home over Missouri State (No. 103) on March 4
Northern Iowa Performance Insights
- The Panthers outscore opponents by 9.9 points per game (scoring 74.7 points per game to rank 35th in college basketball while allowing 64.8 per outing to rank 191st in college basketball) and have a +307 scoring differential overall.
- Offensively, Northern Iowa is scoring 76.0 points per game this year in conference action. To compare, its season average (74.7 points per game) is 1.3 PPG lower.
- The Panthers are putting up 75.9 points per game this season in home games, which is 1.3 more points than they're averaging in road games (74.6).
- Northern Iowa gives up 62.6 points per game at home this season, compared to 68.5 in away games.
- The Panthers have seen a decrease in scoring lately, putting up 74.3 points per game in their last 10 outings, 0.4 points fewer than the 74.7 they've scored this season.
