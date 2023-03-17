Top Baylor Players to Watch vs. UCSB - First Round
When the Baylor Bears (22-10) and UCSB Gauchos (27-7) play in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Ball Arena on Friday at 1:30 PM ET, Adam Flagler and Ajay Mitchell will be two of the most notable players to watch.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TNT.
How to Watch Baylor vs. UCSB
- Game Day: Friday, March 17
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
- Arena: Ball Arena
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- TV: TNT
Baylor's Last Game
On Thursday, in its last game, Baylor fell to Iowa State 78-72. With 28 points, Jalen Bridges was its high scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jalen Bridges
|28
|5
|2
|3
|0
|7
|Adam Flagler
|14
|3
|4
|3
|0
|1
|Keyonte George
|11
|4
|2
|2
|0
|3
UCSB's Last Game
On Saturday, in its last game, UCSB defeated CSU Fullerton 72-62. With 20 points, Mitchell was its leading scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Ajay Mitchell
|20
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Calvin Wishart
|16
|7
|4
|2
|0
|2
|Cole Anderson
|12
|4
|1
|1
|0
|3
Baylor Players to Watch
Flagler posts a team-high 4.7 assists per game. He is also putting up 15.5 points and 2.5 rebounds, shooting 41.9% from the field and 40.3% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game.
Keyonte George leads his team in points per game (15.8), and also posts 4.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
Brides puts up a team-high 5.8 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 10.3 points and 1.1 assists, shooting 49.4% from the field and 32.1% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
LJ Cryer puts up 14.5 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 44.3% from the floor and 42.6% from downtown with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
Flo Thamba is averaging 5.1 points, 0.6 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game.
UCSB Players to Watch
Miles Norris is posting 14.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, making 48.4% of his shots from the field and 38.8% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.
Andre Kelly is putting up a team-best 6.5 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 9.5 points and 0.9 assists, making 56.4% of his shots from the floor.
The Gauchos get 9.7 points, 4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Josh Pierre-Louis.
Calvin Wishart gets the Gauchos 7.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. He also puts up 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
Baylor Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Adam Flagler
|16.1
|2.6
|4.5
|0.9
|0
|2.4
|Jalen Bridges
|11.5
|5.7
|1.3
|1.1
|0.9
|1.6
|LJ Cryer
|14
|2
|2.3
|0.3
|0
|2.9
|Keyonte George
|11.1
|3.2
|1.9
|1.3
|0.1
|2
|Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua
|5.7
|4.7
|0.5
|0.4
|0.4
|0.6
UCSB Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Ajay Mitchell
|17.6
|3.1
|6.1
|1
|0.5
|0.6
|Miles Norris
|14.7
|5.8
|0.7
|0.8
|0.3
|1.9
|Calvin Wishart
|9.6
|3.5
|3.5
|1.1
|0.2
|1.3
|Andre Kelly
|9.1
|5.8
|0.7
|0.8
|0.4
|0
|Josh Pierre-Louis
|8.4
|3.4
|2.6
|0.5
|0.3
|0.3
