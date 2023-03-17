The Minnesota Timberwolves (35-35) travel to face the Chicago Bulls (31-37) after victories in four straight road games. The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, March 17, 2023.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Bulls vs. Timberwolves matchup.

Bulls vs. Timberwolves Game Info

  • Date: Friday, March 17, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSN
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Venue: United Center

Bulls vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bulls Moneyline Timberwolves Moneyline
DraftKings Bulls (-2.5) 225 -145 +125 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Bulls (-2.5) 224.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Bulls (-2.5) 224.5 -145 +125 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Bulls (-3.5) 224.5 -145 +125 Bet on this game with Tipico

Bulls vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

  • The Bulls have a +45 scoring differential, putting up 113.2 points per game (20th in the league) and allowing 112.5 (10th in the NBA).
  • The Timberwolves have a -3 scoring differential, putting up 115.5 points per game (12th in league) and allowing 115.6 (18th in NBA).
  • These teams rack up a combined 228.7 points per game, 3.7 more points than this matchup's total.
  • These teams allow 228.1 points per game combined, 3.1 more points than the total for this matchup.
  • Chicago has compiled a 32-35-1 record against the spread this season.
  • Minnesota is 33-36-1 ATS this season.

Bulls and Timberwolves NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Bulls +100000 +50000 +700
Timberwolves +35000 +11000 +100

