Bulls vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 17
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Chicago Bulls (31-37) are just 2.5-point favorites as they attempt to end a three-game home losing streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (35-35) on Friday, March 17, 2023 at United Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSN.
Bulls vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, March 17, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSN
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: United Center
Bulls vs. Timberwolves Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bulls 116 - Timberwolves 112
Spread & Total Prediction for Bulls vs. Timberwolves
- Pick ATS: Bulls (- 2.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (225)
- The Timberwolves (33-35-2 ATS) have covered the spread 50% of the time, 2.9% less often than the Bulls (34-34-0) this season.
- Chicago (12-14) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 2.5 points or more this season (46.2%) than Minnesota (18-11) does as a 2.5+-point underdog (62.1%).
- Minnesota and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 44.3% of the time this season (31 out of 70). That's more often than Chicago and its opponents have (28 out of 68).
- As a moneyline underdog this year, the Timberwolves are 18-18, while the Bulls are 16-14 as moneyline favorites.
Bulls Performance Insights
- Chicago ranks 20th in the NBA with 113.2 points per game this season. At the other end, it ranks 10th with 112.5 points allowed per game.
- The Bulls are averaging 24.2 dimes per game, which ranks them 21st in the NBA in 2022-23.
- The Bulls have found it difficult to accumulate three-pointers, ranking worst in the league with 10.4 treys per game. They rank 14th with a 36.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc this year.
- Chicago has taken 66.9% two-pointers and 33.1% from beyond the arc this year. Of the team's buckets, 75.4% are two-pointers and 24.6% are three-pointers.
