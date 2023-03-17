The Chicago Bulls (31-37) are just 2.5-point favorites as they attempt to end a three-game home losing streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (35-35) on Friday, March 17, 2023 at United Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSN.

Bulls vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSN

NBCS-CHI and BSN Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Bulls vs. Timberwolves Score Prediction

Prediction: Bulls 116 - Timberwolves 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Bulls vs. Timberwolves

Pick ATS: Bulls (- 2.5)

Bulls (- 2.5) Pick OU: Over (225)



The Timberwolves (33-35-2 ATS) have covered the spread 50% of the time, 2.9% less often than the Bulls (34-34-0) this season.

Chicago (12-14) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 2.5 points or more this season (46.2%) than Minnesota (18-11) does as a 2.5+-point underdog (62.1%).

Minnesota and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 44.3% of the time this season (31 out of 70). That's more often than Chicago and its opponents have (28 out of 68).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Timberwolves are 18-18, while the Bulls are 16-14 as moneyline favorites.

Bulls Performance Insights

Chicago ranks 20th in the NBA with 113.2 points per game this season. At the other end, it ranks 10th with 112.5 points allowed per game.

The Bulls are averaging 24.2 dimes per game, which ranks them 21st in the NBA in 2022-23.

The Bulls have found it difficult to accumulate three-pointers, ranking worst in the league with 10.4 treys per game. They rank 14th with a 36.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc this year.

Chicago has taken 66.9% two-pointers and 33.1% from beyond the arc this year. Of the team's buckets, 75.4% are two-pointers and 24.6% are three-pointers.

