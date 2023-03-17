Creighton vs. Mississippi State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Friday's game between the Creighton Bluejays (22-8) and the Mississippi State Bulldogs (21-10) at Purcell Pavilion has a projected final score of 69-62 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Creighton squad coming out on top. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on March 17.
The Bluejays are coming off of a 63-61 loss to Villanova in their last outing on Sunday.
Creighton vs. Mississippi State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNews
Creighton vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Creighton 69, Mississippi State 62
Creighton Schedule Analysis
- The Bluejays' signature win of the season came in a 67-46 victory versus the No. 10 Villanova Wildcats on December 2.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Bluejays are 6-6 (.500%) -- tied for the 22nd-most wins.
- Creighton has nine wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the second-most in the nation.
Creighton 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-46 on the road over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on December 2
- 78-69 on the road over South Dakota State (No. 24) on November 7
- 55-44 on the road over Marquette (No. 35) on February 22
- 68-42 at home over Marquette (No. 35) on January 8
- 75-71 at home over Drake (No. 40) on December 10
Mississippi State Schedule Analysis
- The Bulldogs beat the No. 24-ranked Tennessee Lady Volunteers, 91-90, on February 6, which goes down as their signature win of the season.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Bulldogs are 1-8 (.111%) -- tied for the 43rd-most losses.
- Mississippi State has seven wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 13th-most in the country.
Mississippi State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 91-90 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on February 6
- 60-45 at home over Alabama (No. 43) on February 19
- 87-73 at home over Arkansas (No. 49) on February 23
- 70-56 over Illinois (No. 53) on March 15
- 72-58 at home over Auburn (No. 87) on January 19
Creighton Performance Insights
- The Bluejays' +298 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 71.1 points per game (67th in college basketball) while giving up 61.2 per outing (92nd in college basketball).
- On offense, Creighton is posting 69.1 points per game this year in conference contests. As a comparison, its overall average (71.1 points per game) is 2 PPG higher.
- The Bluejays are averaging 71.9 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 70.9 points per contest.
- Creighton allows 61.2 points per game when playing at home, compared to 60.2 when playing on the road.
- The Bluejays have been scoring 71.4 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little higher than the 71.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
Mississippi State Performance Insights
- The Bulldogs have a +387 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.5 points per game. They're putting up 71.5 points per game, 64th in college basketball, and are giving up 59.0 per contest to rank 53rd in college basketball.
- In SEC action, Mississippi State has averaged 5.9 fewer points (65.6) than overall (71.5) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Bulldogs are scoring 14.5 more points per game at home (76.1) than away (61.6).
- At home Mississippi State is allowing 56.8 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than it is on the road (64.0).
- The Bulldogs are posting 67.8 points per contest in their past 10 games, which is 3.7 fewer points than their average for the season (71.5).
