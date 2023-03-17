The No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (25-7) will try to beat the No. 12 seed Drake Bulldogs (27-7) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at MVP Arena. This matchup tips off at 7:25 PM.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Miami vs. Drake matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Drake vs. Miami Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:25 PM ET
  • Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
  • How to Watch on TV: TBS

Drake vs. Miami Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Miami Moneyline Drake Moneyline
BetMGM Miami (-2.5) 146.5 -135 +110 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Miami (-2) 146.5 -130 +110 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Miami (-2.5) 147.5 -135 +115 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Drake vs. Miami Betting Trends

  • Drake has put together a 15-18-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Bulldogs have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 2 points or more this season (in four opportunities).
  • Miami has compiled a 17-14-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Hurricanes and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 14 out of 31 times this season.

Drake Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +60000
  • The Bulldogs were +25000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now fallen to +60000, which is the 15th-biggest change in the country.
  • Drake has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

