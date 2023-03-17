Drake vs. Miami: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
The No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (25-7) will try to beat the No. 12 seed Drake Bulldogs (27-7) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at MVP Arena. This matchup tips off at 7:25 PM.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Miami vs. Drake matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Drake vs. Miami Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:25 PM ET
- Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Drake vs. Miami Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Miami Moneyline
|Drake Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Miami (-2.5)
|146.5
|-135
|+110
|DraftKings
|Miami (-2)
|146.5
|-130
|+110
|PointsBet
|Miami (-2.5)
|147.5
|-135
|+115
Drake vs. Miami Betting Trends
- Drake has put together a 15-18-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Bulldogs have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 2 points or more this season (in four opportunities).
- Miami has compiled a 17-14-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Hurricanes and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 14 out of 31 times this season.
Drake Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +60000
- The Bulldogs were +25000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now fallen to +60000, which is the 15th-biggest change in the country.
- Drake has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
