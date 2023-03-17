The No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (25-7) will try to beat the No. 12 seed Drake Bulldogs (27-7) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at MVP Arena. This matchup tips off at 7:25 PM.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Miami vs. Drake matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Drake vs. Miami Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:25 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:25 PM ET Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York

MVP Arena in Albany, New York How to Watch on TV: TBS

Drake vs. Miami Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Drake vs. Miami Betting Trends

Drake has put together a 15-18-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 2 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

Miami has compiled a 17-14-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Hurricanes and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 14 out of 31 times this season.

Drake Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +60000

+60000 The Bulldogs were +25000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now fallen to +60000, which is the 15th-biggest change in the country.

Drake has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

