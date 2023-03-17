Top Drake Players to Watch vs. Miami - First Round
The Miami Hurricanes (25-7) and the Drake Bulldogs (27-7) are set to play in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday at MVP Arena, with a start time of 7:25 PM ET. When these two teams hit the floor, Norchad Omier and Tucker DeVries are two players to watch.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TBS.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
How to Watch Drake vs. Miami
- Game Day: Friday, March 17
- Game Time: 7:25 PM ET
- Arena: MVP Arena
- Location: Albany, New York
- TV: TBS | Watch select March Madness games live on FuboTV
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Drake's Last Game
In its previous game, Drake beat Bradley on Sunday, 77-51. Its high scorer was DeVries with 22 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Tucker DeVries
|22
|6
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Darnell Brodie
|12
|9
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Garrett Sturtz
|12
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
Drake Players to Watch
DeVries is the Bulldogs' top scorer (19 points per game), and he posts 1.8 assists and 5.6 rebounds.
Roman Penn is putting up a team-high 5.4 assists per contest. He's also producing 12.6 points and 4.6 rebounds, sinking 49.4% of his shots from the floor.
Garrett Sturtz is posting 9.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, making 59.2% of his shots from the field.
Darnell Brodie is No. 1 on the Bulldogs in rebounding (7.3 per game), and averages 8.8 points and 1.1 assists. He also posts 0.2 steals and 1 block.
The Bulldogs get 8.2 points, 2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from D.J. Wilkins.
Drake Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Roman Penn
|15.8
|5.7
|5.9
|1.1
|0.1
|0.5
|Tucker DeVries
|20.1
|5
|1.8
|1
|0.2
|2.8
|Darnell Brodie
|7.5
|7.5
|0.9
|0.3
|1.2
|0.1
|Garrett Sturtz
|10.2
|4.5
|0.8
|1
|0.5
|0
|D.J. Wilkins
|8.5
|2.4
|1.3
|0.6
|0.1
|2.5
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.