How to Watch Drake vs. Miami on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (25-7) and the No. 12 seed Drake Bulldogs (27-7) will meet in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 7:25 PM. The matchup airs on TBS.
Drake vs. Miami Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:25 PM ET
- Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
- TV: TBS
Drake Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs are shooting 47.0% from the field, 2% higher than the 45.0% the Hurricanes' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Drake has a 16-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.0% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 76th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hurricanes sit at 135th.
- The Bulldogs' 75.3 points per game are just 3.2 more points than the 72.1 the Hurricanes give up.
- When Drake gives up fewer than 79.4 points, it is 22-5.
Drake Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 Drake is averaging 7.8 more points per game at home (80.3) than away (72.5).
- In 2022-23 the Bulldogs are conceding 7.7 fewer points per game at home (61.9) than on the road (69.6).
- At home, Drake makes 8.5 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more than it averages on the road (7.5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (36.0%) than away (38.0%).
Drake Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/3/2023
|Murray State
|W 74-62
|Enterprise Center
|3/4/2023
|Southern Illinois
|W 65-52
|Enterprise Center
|3/5/2023
|Bradley
|W 77-51
|Enterprise Center
|3/17/2023
|Miami
|-
|MVP Arena
