The No. 3 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (28-5) and the No. 14 seed Grand Canyon Antelopes (24-11) will meet on Friday at 7:35 PM in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The contest airs on truTV.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Gonzaga vs. Grand Canyon matchup in this article.

Gonzaga vs. Grand Canyon Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:35 PM ET

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: truTV

Gonzaga vs. Grand Canyon Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Gonzaga vs. Grand Canyon Betting Trends

Gonzaga has covered 14 times in 32 chances against the spread this season.

Bulldogs games have gone over the point total 19 out of 32 times this season.

Grand Canyon is 14-18-0 ATS this season.

Antelopes games have hit the over 23 out of 32 times this year.

Gonzaga Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1400

+1400 Gonzaga's national championship odds (+1400) place it just sixth-best in college basketball, but according to computer rankings, it is fourth-best.

In terms of their national championship odds, the Bulldogs have experienced the 77th-biggest change this season, falling from +900 at the start to +1400.

Based on its moneyline odds, Gonzaga has a 6.7% chance of winning the national championship.

Grand Canyon Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +200000

+200000 Grand Canyon is 55th in the country in terms of national championship odds (+200000). However, our computer rankings are much less confident, ranking the team 118th, a difference of 63 spots.

Grand Canyon's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0%.

