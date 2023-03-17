Looking to place a bet on the matchup between Creighton and NC State? If your area has legal online betting and you aren't in on the action yet, keep reading to find out how you can join BetMGM and receive the most lucrative offer possible for new customers with our BetMGM bonus!

Creighton vs. NC State Odds, TV Channel, Game Info

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Line: Creighton -5.5

Creighton -5.5 Point Total: 149.5

149.5 Moneyline (To Win): Creighton -225, NC State +180

If you haven't played on BetMGM before but have been wanting to give it a try, getting started is easy. First, use your computer, phone, or mobile device to sign up, and ensure you have a method of payment ready to make your first deposit. Then just click our link and let the BetMGM site or app guide you through the registration process.

How to bet on the moneyline and spread

Have the urge to bet on the Bluejays' matchup versus the Wolf Pack but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, spread, and over/under are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Bluejays (-225) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Bluejays to defeat the Wolf Pack with those odds, and the Bluejays emerge with the victory, you'd get back $14.44.

While it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the spread can provide a bigger payout in certain situations. If the Bluejays, for example, are -5.5 favorites (minus implies the team is the favorite, whereas a plus means they are the underdog), the -5.5 means that they must win by at least six points to "cover the spread." On the other hand, if the Bluejays don't win by six or more points, then the Wolf Pack will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.

Other bets you can make

The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below 149.5 when all is said and done. Bet $10 on the over, with odds of -105, and you'll get $20 back if you're right!

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on game props (will Creighton get to 10 points before NC State?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

