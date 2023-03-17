Wagering on Indiana-Kent State couldn't be easier, and could be especially lucrative if you're a new customer in an area where online sports betting has been legalized. Here's how to sign up with BetMGM and take advantage of our special BetMGM bonus -- what are you waiting for?

Indiana vs. Kent State Odds, TV Channel, Game Info

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 9:55 PM ET

9:55 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: MVP Arena

MVP Arena Line: Indiana -4.5

Indiana -4.5 Point Total: 139.5

139.5 Moneyline (To Win): Indiana -190, Kent State +155

How to bet on the moneyline and spread

Have the desire to bet on the Hoosiers' matchup versus the Golden Flashes but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to help. Betting the moneyline, spread, and over/under are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Hoosiers (-190) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Hoosiers to take down the Golden Flashes with those odds, and the Hoosiers emerge with the victory, you'd get back $15.26.

Spread betting, like betting on the Hoosiers at -4.5, is a little more complicated. However, in certain situations, it can provide a bigger payout. In this case, the -4.5 means that the Hoosiers must win by at least five points to "cover the spread." If the Hoosiers don't win by at least five points, or lose the game outright, then the Golden Flashes will "cover" the spread, making them the correct pick.

Other bets you can make

Searching for an easier way to bet on a game? Try wagering on the over/under (or point total). Simply pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams at the end of the contest will be higher or lower than the over/under. That's all there is to it. If you, say, bet $10 on the over (with odds of -110), you'd get back $19 if the final score is higher than the set point total.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on game props (will Indiana be the first team to reach five points?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

