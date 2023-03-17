Iowa vs. SE Louisiana Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:40 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Friday's contest between the Iowa Hawkeyes (26-6) and SE Louisiana Lions (21-9) squaring off at Carver-Hawkeye Arena has a projected final score of 82-56 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Iowa, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET on March 17.
In their last game on Sunday, the Hawkeyes secured a 105-72 victory against Ohio State.
Iowa vs. SE Louisiana Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Iowa vs. SE Louisiana Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iowa 82, SE Louisiana 56
Iowa Schedule Analysis
- The Hawkeyes' signature win this season came in an 86-85 victory over the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers on February 26.
- The Hawkeyes have 11 wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, the fifth-most in Division 1.
- Iowa has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (six).
Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins
- 86-85 at home over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on February 26
- 89-84 over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on March 4
- 96-82 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on February 2
- 70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on December 7
- 83-72 on the road over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on January 23
Iowa Performance Insights
- The Hawkeyes outscore opponents by 16.2 points per game (scoring 87.5 points per game to rank first in college basketball while allowing 71.3 per contest to rank 325th in college basketball) and have a +518 scoring differential overall.
- In conference games, Iowa averages more points per contest (89.2) than its overall average (87.5).
- Offensively, the Hawkeyes have played better at home this season, averaging 90.1 points per game, compared to 85.9 per game in away games.
- At home, Iowa is ceding 12.2 fewer points per game (66.3) than in road games (78.5).
- The Hawkeyes have been racking up 87.2 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly lower than the 87.5 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
