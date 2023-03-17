The No. 15 SE Louisiana Lions (21-9) are trying to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they play the No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes (26-6) on Friday. This 2-15 matchup in the N/A Region bracket is scheduled for 4:00 PM.

Iowa vs. SE Louisiana Scoring Comparison

  • The Lions score an average of 62.7 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 71.3 the Hawkeyes give up.
  • SE Louisiana is 7-0 when it scores more than 71.3 points.
  • Iowa has a 10-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.7 points.
  • The Hawkeyes average 87.5 points per game, 33.0 more points than the 54.5 the Lions give up.
  • Iowa has a 23-6 record when putting up more than 54.5 points.
  • When SE Louisiana gives up fewer than 87.5 points, it is 19-8.
  • This year the Hawkeyes are shooting 50.9% from the field, 9.9% higher than the Lions give up.

Iowa Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/3/2023 Purdue W 69-58 Target Center
3/4/2023 Maryland W 89-84 Target Center
3/5/2023 Ohio State W 105-72 Target Center
3/17/2023 SE Louisiana - Carver-Hawkeye Arena

