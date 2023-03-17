The No. 15 SE Louisiana Lions (21-9) are looking to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they play the No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes (26-6) on Friday. This 2-15 matchup in the N/A Region bracket is scheduled for 4:00 PM.

Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa TV: ESPN

Iowa vs. SE Louisiana Scoring Comparison

The Lions' 62.7 points per game are 8.6 fewer points than the 71.3 the Hawkeyes give up to opponents.

SE Louisiana has put together a 7-0 record in games it scores more than 71.3 points.

Iowa's record is 10-0 when it gives up fewer than 62.7 points.

The Hawkeyes record 33 more points per game (87.5) than the Lions give up (54.5).

Iowa is 23-6 when scoring more than 54.5 points.

SE Louisiana has a 19-8 record when allowing fewer than 87.5 points.

The Hawkeyes shoot 50.9% from the field, 9.9% higher than the Lions allow defensively.

