An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 11th-seeded Pittsburgh Panthers (23-11) play against the No. 6 seed Iowa State Cyclones (19-13) on Friday at Greensboro Coliseum. The contest starts at 3:10 PM.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Iowa State vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina TV: truTV

truTV Live Stream select March Madness games on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Iowa State Stats Insights

This season, the Cyclones have a 45% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% higher than the 42.4% of shots the Panthers' opponents have knocked down.

In games Iowa State shoots higher than 42.4% from the field, it is 16-5 overall.

The Panthers are the 98th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Cyclones sit at 245th.

The Cyclones record 68.4 points per game, only 1.7 fewer points than the 70.1 the Panthers give up.

When Iowa State totals more than 70.1 points, it is 11-2.

Iowa State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Iowa State is putting up 8.5 more points per game (72) than it is when playing on the road (63.5).

When playing at home, the Cyclones are allowing 11.9 fewer points per game (56.3) than on the road (68.2).

Looking at three-pointers, Iowa State has performed better when playing at home this year, draining 7.3 threes per game with a 36.5% three-point percentage, compared to 5.5 threes per game and a 29.4% three-point percentage in road games.

Iowa State Schedule