An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 11th-seeded Providence Friars (21-11) take the court as 4.5-point underdogs against the No. 6 seed Kentucky Wildcats (21-11) on Friday at Greensboro Coliseum. The contest starts at 7:10 PM on CBS. Here's what you need to know when filling out your brackets for this 6-11 matchup. The matchup has an over/under of 144.5 points.

Kentucky vs. Providence Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Greensboro Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kentucky -4.5 144.5

Kentucky vs Providence Betting Records & Stats

The Wildcats are 15-15-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Kentucky has won 13 of its 19 games, or 68.4%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Wildcats have a 65.5% chance to win.

Providence's ATS record is 16-12-0 this season.

The Friars have a win-loss record of 2-5 with odds of +155 or worse this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Providence has a 39.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Kentucky vs. Providence Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kentucky 14 46.7% 75.1 153.2 68 139.3 140.7 Providence 14 50% 78.1 153.2 71.3 139.3 143

Additional Kentucky vs Providence Insights & Trends

Kentucky is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its past 10 contests.

Seven of Wildcats' past 10 outings have gone over the total.

Providence has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall over its last 10 contests.

Six of the Friars' last 10 outings have hit the over.

The 75.1 points per game the Wildcats average are only 3.8 more points than the Friars give up (71.3).

Kentucky is 11-7 against the spread and 15-4 overall when scoring more than 71.3 points.

The Friars put up 10.1 more points per game (78.1) than the Wildcats allow their opponents to score (68).

When it scores more than 68 points, Providence is 15-8 against the spread and 20-5 overall.

Kentucky vs. Providence Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kentucky 15-15-0 10-11 19-11-0 Providence 16-12-0 2-4 14-14-0

Kentucky vs. Providence Home/Away Splits

Kentucky Providence 14-4 Home Record 15-2 6-3 Away Record 6-6 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 9-5-0 6-3-0 Away ATS Record 7-4-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.9 71.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.9 10-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-6-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

