The No. 7 Michigan State Spartans (19-12) and the No. 10 USC Trojans (22-10) meet on Friday for a place in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The opening-round matchup tips off at 12:15 PM.

Michigan State vs. USC Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 12:15 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 12:15 PM ET Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio How to Watch on TV: CBS

Michigan State vs. USC Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Michigan State vs. USC Betting Trends

Michigan State has put together a 14-15-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Spartans' 29 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.

USC has covered 17 times in 32 games with a spread this season.

Trojans games have gone over the point total 16 out of 32 times this year.

Michigan State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +7000

+7000 Michigan State is 22nd-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+7000), much higher than its computer rankings (29th).

The Spartans' national championship odds have dropped from +6000 at the beginning of the season to +7000, the 73rd-biggest change among all teams.

Based on its moneyline odds, Michigan State has a 1.4% chance of winning the national championship.

USC Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 In terms of their national championship odds, the Trojans have experienced the 38th-biggest change this season, dropping from +7000 at the beginning to +20000.

USC's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.5%.

