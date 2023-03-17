Friday's game features the UConn Huskies (25-8) and the Iona Gaels (27-7) facing off at MVP Arena (on March 17) at 4:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 74-68 win for UConn.

Based on our computer prediction, Iona projects to cover the 9.5-point spread in its matchup versus UConn. The total has been set at 141.5, and the two sides are projected to exceed it.

UConn vs. Iona Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: MVP Arena

MVP Arena Line: UConn -9.5

UConn -9.5 Point Total: 141.5

141.5 Moneyline (To Win): UConn -500, Iona +360

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

UConn vs. Iona Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 74, Iona 68

Spread & Total Prediction for UConn vs. Iona

Pick ATS: Iona (+9.5)



Iona (+9.5) Pick OU: Over (141.5)



UConn is 18-9-0 against the spread this season compared to Iona's 15-8-0 ATS record. A total of 17 out of the Huskies' games this season have gone over the point total, and 11 of the Gaels' games have gone over. The two teams score 154.9 points per game, 13.4 more points than this matchup's total. In the past 10 contests, UConn is 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall while Iona has gone 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies outscore opponents by 13.5 points per game (scoring 78.5 points per game to rank 33rd in college basketball while giving up 65 per outing to rank 41st in college basketball) and have a +443 scoring differential overall.

UConn wins the rebound battle by an average of 9.7 boards. It is grabbing 35.9 rebounds per game (12th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 26.2 per outing.

UConn makes 4.1 more threes per contest than the opposition, 9 (34th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 4.9.

The Huskies put up 101 points per 100 possessions (21st in college basketball), while allowing 83.7 points per 100 possessions (17th in college basketball).

UConn and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Huskies commit 12.3 per game (221st in college basketball) and force 12.7 (120th in college basketball play).

Iona Performance Insights

The Gaels outscore opponents by 11.4 points per game (posting 76.4 points per game, 67th in college basketball, and allowing 65 per contest, 41st in college basketball) and have a +387 scoring differential.

Iona grabs 33.4 rebounds per game (81st in college basketball) while allowing 30.9 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.5 boards per game.

Iona hits 7.1 three-pointers per game (210th in college basketball), 1.3 more than its opponents.

Iona has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 10.3 per game (36th in college basketball) while forcing 12.9 (104th in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.