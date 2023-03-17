A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 13th-seeded Iona Gaels (27-7) take the court against the No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (25-8) on Friday at MVP Arena. The contest tips off at 4:30 PM.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

UConn vs. Iona Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York

MVP Arena in Albany, New York TV: TBS

TBS Live Stream select March Madness games on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

UConn Stats Insights

The Huskies are shooting 46% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 40.9% the Gaels allow to opponents.

In games UConn shoots higher than 40.9% from the field, it is 20-4 overall.

The Gaels are the 81st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Huskies sit at 13th.

The Huskies record 13.5 more points per game (78.5) than the Gaels give up (65).

UConn has a 23-5 record when putting up more than 65 points.

Iona Stats Insights

The Gaels have shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points greater than the 41% shooting opponents of the Huskies have averaged.

Iona is 21-3 when it shoots better than 41% from the field.

The Gaels are the 81st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies sit at third.

The Gaels average 11.4 more points per game (76.4) than the Huskies allow (65).

Iona is 24-2 when giving up fewer than 78.5 points.

UConn Home & Away Comparison

Offensively UConn has fared better when playing at home this season, averaging 83.3 points per game, compared to 70.1 per game in road games.

In 2022-23, the Huskies are allowing 63.9 points per game at home. Away from home, they are allowing 65.8.

At home, UConn is draining one more threes per game (9.1) than when playing on the road (8.1). It also owns a better three-point percentage at home (36.8%) compared to when playing on the road (32.9%).

Iona Home & Away Comparison

At home Iona is scoring 80.1 points per game, 6.3 more than it is averaging on the road (73.8).

At home, the Gaels allow 61.6 points per game. Away, they concede 68.6.

Beyond the arc, Iona makes fewer trifectas on the road (6.3 per game) than at home (7.5), and makes a lower percentage on the road (33%) than at home (38.6%) too.

UConn Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/4/2023 @ Villanova W 71-59 Wells Fargo Center 3/9/2023 Providence W 73-66 Madison Square Garden 3/10/2023 Marquette L 70-68 Madison Square Garden 3/17/2023 Iona - MVP Arena

Iona Schedule