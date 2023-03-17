The First Round round of the Women's NCAA Tournament on March 17 has 16 games on the schedule, with the most intriguing matchup being a clash between No. 11 Mississippi State and No. 6 Creighton. For information on game times, details on how to watch each game, and everything else March Madness related, check out our breakdown below.

Watch every women's March Madness game and select men's March Madness games live on fuboTV! Keep reading for game-specific information and links.

First Round Odds and How to Watch

No. 9 Marquette Golden Eagles vs. No. 8 South Florida Bulls

  • Game Time: 11:30 AM ET
  • Venue: Colonial Life Arena
  • Location: Columbia, South Carolina

No. 10 West Virginia Mountaineers vs. No. 7 Arizona Wildcats

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Xfinity Center
  • Location: College Park, Maryland

No. 10 Georgia Lady Bulldogs vs. No. 7 Florida State Seminoles

  • Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena
  • Location: Iowa City, Iowa

No. 16 Norfolk State Spartanettes vs. No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks

  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Colonial Life Arena
  • Location: Columbia, South Carolina

No. 15 Holy Cross Crusaders vs. No. 2 Maryland Terrapins

  • Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Xfinity Center
  • Location: College Park, Maryland

No. 11 UNLV Lady Rebels vs. No. 6 Michigan Wolverines

  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
  • Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

No. 14 Southern Utah Thunderbirds vs. No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Purcell Pavilion
  • Location: South Bend, Indiana

No. 15 SE Louisiana Lions vs. No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes

  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena
  • Location: Iowa City, Iowa

No. 14 Hawaii Rainbow Wahine vs. No. 3 LSU Lady Tigers

  • Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
  • Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

No. 16 Chattanooga Lady Mocs vs. No. 1 Virginia Tech Hokies

  • Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Cassell Coliseum
  • Location: Blacksburg, Virginia

No. 11 Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. No. 6 Creighton Bluejays

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Purcell Pavilion
  • Location: South Bend, Indiana

No. 16 Sacred Heart Pioneers vs. No. 1 Stanford Cardinal

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Maples Pavilion
  • Location: Stanford, California

No. 15 Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs vs. No. 2 Utah Utes

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Jon M. Huntsman Center
  • Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

No. 9 South Dakota State Jackrabbits vs. No. 8 USC Trojans

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Cassell Coliseum
  • Location: Blacksburg, Virginia

No. 9 Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. No. 8 Ole Miss Rebels

  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Maples Pavilion
  • Location: Stanford, California

No. 10 Princeton Tigers vs. No. 7 NC State Wolfpack

  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Jon M. Huntsman Center
  • Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

