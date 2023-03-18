The Miami Heat (38-33) square off against the Chicago Bulls (32-37) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 18, 2023. The matchup airs on NBCS-CHI and BSSUN.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Heat vs. Bulls matchup in this article.

Bulls vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSUN

NBCS-CHI and BSSUN Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Bulls vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Bulls vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Heat score 109.1 points per game (30th in the NBA) and allow 109.6 (second in the league) for a -34 scoring differential overall.

The Bulls score 113.6 points per game (18th in NBA) and allow 112.8 (11th in league) for a +53 scoring differential overall.

The teams combine to score 222.7 points per game, 6.2 more points than this matchup's total.

These teams give up 222.4 points per game combined, 5.9 more points than this matchup's total.

Miami has put together a 25-42-4 record against the spread this season.

Chicago has won 33 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 36 times.

Bulls and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bulls +100000 +60000 +650 Heat +9000 +2800 -900

