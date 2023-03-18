Saturday's contest at Thompson-Boling Arena has the Iowa State Cyclones (22-9) taking on the Toledo Rockets (28-4) at 3:30 PM ET (on March 18). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 74-63 win as our model heavily favors Iowa State.

Their last time out, the Cyclones won on Sunday 61-51 over Texas.

Iowa State vs. Toledo Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Iowa State vs. Toledo Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa State 74, Toledo 63

Iowa State Schedule Analysis

The Cyclones' signature win this season came in a 74-62 victory against the No. 10 Villanova Wildcats on December 18.

The Cyclones have eight Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 14th-most in the nation. But they also have eight Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 47th-most.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Iowa State is 8-1 (.889%) -- tied for the 11th-most victories.

Iowa State 2022-23 Best Wins

74-62 over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on December 18

61-51 over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on March 12

66-61 at home over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on February 13

82-72 over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on March 11

86-78 at home over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on January 28

Iowa State Performance Insights