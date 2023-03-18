Iowa State vs. Toledo Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:39 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Saturday's contest at Thompson-Boling Arena has the Iowa State Cyclones (22-9) taking on the Toledo Rockets (28-4) at 3:30 PM ET (on March 18). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 74-63 win as our model heavily favors Iowa State.
Their last time out, the Cyclones won on Sunday 61-51 over Texas.
Iowa State vs. Toledo Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Iowa State vs. Toledo Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iowa State 74, Toledo 63
Iowa State Schedule Analysis
- The Cyclones' signature win this season came in a 74-62 victory against the No. 10 Villanova Wildcats on December 18.
- The Cyclones have eight Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 14th-most in the nation. But they also have eight Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 47th-most.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Iowa State is 8-1 (.889%) -- tied for the 11th-most victories.
Iowa State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 74-62 over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on December 18
- 61-51 over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on March 12
- 66-61 at home over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on February 13
- 82-72 over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on March 11
- 86-78 at home over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on January 28
Iowa State Performance Insights
- The Cyclones average 75.5 points per game (30th in college basketball) while giving up 64.1 per contest (176th in college basketball). They have a +353 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 11.4 points per game.
- With 73.3 points per game in Big 12 action, Iowa State is putting up 2.2 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (75.5 PPG).
- When playing at home, the Cyclones are posting 4.3 more points per game (78.1) than they are when playing on the road (73.8).
- Defensively, Iowa State has been better at home this season, giving up 58.6 points per game, compared to 72.5 in road games.
- The Cyclones have been scoring 74.5 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly lower than the 75.5 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
