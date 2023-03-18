Texas vs. Penn State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - Second Round
The No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (27-8) are 5.5-point favorites as they attempt to secure a place in the Sweet 16 in an NCAA Tournament Round of 32 Midwest Region bracket matchup against the No. 10 seed Penn State Nittany Lions (23-13) on Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena, tipping off at 7:45 PM on CBS. The matchup has an over/under of 140.5.
Texas vs. Penn State Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023
- Time: 7:45 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Where: Des Moines, Iowa
- Venue: Wells Fargo Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Texas
|-5.5
|140.5
Texas vs Penn State Betting Records & Stats
- The Longhorns have a 17-16-0 record against the spread this season.
- Texas has a record of 12-1, a 92.3% win rate, when it's favored by -250 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Longhorns, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.
- Penn State is 20-12-0 ATS this season.
- The Nittany Lions have a win-loss record of 2-3 with odds of +200 or worse this year.
- Penn State has an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
Texas vs. Penn State Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 140.5
|% of Games Over 140.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Texas
|19
|57.6%
|77.9
|150.3
|67.2
|135.3
|141.9
|Penn State
|16
|50%
|72.4
|150.3
|68.1
|135.3
|137.2
Additional Texas vs Penn State Insights & Trends
- Texas has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over its last 10 contests.
- In the Longhorns' past 10 games, they have hit the over twice.
- Penn State is 8-2 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 contests, the Nittany Lions have gone over the total six times.
- The Longhorns average 77.9 points per game, 9.8 more points than the 68.1 the Nittany Lions give up.
- When Texas totals more than 68.1 points, it is 12-14 against the spread and 22-6 overall.
- The Nittany Lions score 5.2 more points per game (72.4) than the Longhorns give up to opponents (67.2).
- When it scores more than 67.2 points, Penn State is 14-5 against the spread and 17-4 overall.
Texas vs. Penn State Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Texas
|17-16-0
|8-9
|15-18-0
|Penn State
|20-12-0
|3-2
|18-14-0
Texas vs. Penn State Home/Away Splits
|Texas
|Penn State
|17-1
|Home Record
|13-4
|4-6
|Away Record
|4-7
|9-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-6-0
|4-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-5-0
|84.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|75.9
|69.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.4
|9-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|9-5-0
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-4-0
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
