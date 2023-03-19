The Winnipeg Jets (39-28-3) visit the St. Louis Blues (30-33-5) at Enterprise Center on Sunday, March 19 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and TSN3, with both teams back in action after a victory. The Jets are coming off a 3-2 overtime victory over the Nashville Predators, while the Blues took down the Washington Capitals 5-2 in their most recent game.

Blues vs. Jets Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and TSN3

ESPN+, BSMW, and TSN3 Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Favorite Underdog Total Jets (-125) Blues (+105) 6.5

Blues Betting Insights

The Blues have won 17, or 38.6%, of the 44 games they have played while the underdog this season.

This season St. Louis has won 15 of its 38 games, or 39.5%, when it's the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.

The Blues have a 48.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

St. Louis has played 40 games this season with more than 6.5 goals.

Blues vs. Jets Rankings

Jets Total (Rank) Blues Total (Rank) 214 (20th) Goals 212 (21st) 198 (12th) Goals Allowed 251 (27th) 47 (16th) Power Play Goals 42 (19th) 34 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 41 (13th)

Blues Advanced Stats

Six of St. Louis' last 10 outings have hit the over.

The Blues and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.5 goals in their last 10 games, the same as the over/under listed in this matchup.

In their past 10 games, Blues' game goal totals average 8.4 goals, 1.9 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Blues have scored 212 goals this season (3.1 per game) to rank 21st in the NHL.

The Blues' 251 total goals allowed (3.7 per game) rank 27th in the NHL.

Their 25th-ranked goal differential is -39.

