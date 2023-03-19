Sunday's game between the Iowa Hawkeyes (27-6) and the Georgia Lady Bulldogs (22-11) at Carver-Hawkeye Arena has a projected final score of 76-66 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Iowa squad coming out on top. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on March 19.

The Hawkeyes are coming off of a 95-43 win against SE Louisiana in their last outing on Friday.

Iowa vs. Georgia Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

How to Watch on TV: ABC

Iowa vs. Georgia Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 76, Georgia 66

Iowa Schedule Analysis

The Hawkeyes notched their signature win of the season on February 26, when they defeated the Indiana Hoosiers, who rank No. 2 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 86-85.

The Hawkeyes have the fifth-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (11).

Iowa has six wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 21st-most in the country.

Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins

86-85 at home over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on February 26

89-84 over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on March 4

96-82 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on February 2

70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on December 7

83-72 on the road over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on January 23

Iowa Performance Insights