Sunday's game features the Iowa Hawkeyes (27-6) and the Georgia Lady Bulldogs (22-11) clashing at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 77-65 win for heavily favored Iowa according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on March 19.

The Hawkeyes enter this matchup on the heels of a 95-43 victory against SE Louisiana on Friday.

Iowa vs. Georgia Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

How to Watch on TV: ABC

Iowa vs. Georgia Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 77, Georgia 65

Iowa Schedule Analysis

The Hawkeyes defeated the No. 2-ranked Indiana Hoosiers, 86-85, on February 26, which goes down as their signature win of the season.

The Hawkeyes have 11 wins over Quadrant 1 opponents, the fifth-most in the nation.

Iowa has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (six).

Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins

86-85 at home over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on February 26

89-84 over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on March 4

96-82 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on February 2

70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on December 7

83-72 on the road over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on January 23

Iowa Performance Insights