Sunday's game features the Iowa Hawkeyes (27-6) and the Georgia Lady Bulldogs (22-11) clashing at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 77-65 win for heavily favored Iowa according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on March 19.

The Hawkeyes enter this matchup on the heels of a 95-43 victory against SE Louisiana on Friday.

Iowa vs. Georgia Game Info

  • When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
  • How to Watch on TV: ABC

Iowa vs. Georgia Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Iowa 77, Georgia 65

Iowa Schedule Analysis

  • The Hawkeyes defeated the No. 2-ranked Indiana Hoosiers, 86-85, on February 26, which goes down as their signature win of the season.
  • The Hawkeyes have 11 wins over Quadrant 1 opponents, the fifth-most in the nation.
  • Iowa has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (six).

Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 86-85 at home over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on February 26
  • 89-84 over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on March 4
  • 96-82 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on February 2
  • 70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on December 7
  • 83-72 on the road over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on January 23

Iowa Performance Insights

  • The Hawkeyes' +570 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 17.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 87.8 points per game (first in college basketball) while allowing 70.5 per outing (317th in college basketball).
  • Iowa's offense has been more effective in Big Ten games this year, averaging 89.2 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 87.8 PPG.
  • The Hawkeyes post 90.4 points per game in home games, compared to 85.9 points per game on the road, a difference of 4.5 points per contest.
  • Iowa gives up 64.9 points per game in home games this year, compared to 78.5 in road games.
  • The Hawkeyes have seen a decrease in scoring lately, putting up 87.2 points per game in their last 10 outings, 0.6 points fewer than the 87.8 they've scored this year.

