Sunday's game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena has the Iowa Hawkeyes (27-6) going head to head against the Georgia Lady Bulldogs (22-11) at 3:00 PM ET (on March 19). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 77-65 victory as our model heavily favors Iowa.

Last time out, the Hawkeyes won on Friday 95-43 over SE Louisiana.

Iowa vs. Georgia Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

How to Watch on TV: ABC

Iowa vs. Georgia Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 77, Georgia 65

Iowa Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Hawkeyes defeated the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers, 86-85, on February 26.

The Hawkeyes have 11 wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, the fifth-most in Division 1.

Iowa has six wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 22nd-most in the country.

Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins

86-85 at home over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on February 26

89-84 over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on March 4

96-82 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on February 2

70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on December 7

83-72 on the road over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on January 23

Iowa Performance Insights