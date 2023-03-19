Sunday's contest features the Iowa Hawkeyes (27-6) and the Georgia Lady Bulldogs (22-11) squaring off at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 77-65 win for heavily favored Iowa according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on March 19.

Their last time out, the Hawkeyes won on Friday 95-43 over SE Louisiana.

Iowa vs. Georgia Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa How to Watch on TV: ABC

Iowa vs. Georgia Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 77, Georgia 65

Iowa Schedule Analysis

On February 26, the Hawkeyes picked up their best win of the season, an 86-85 victory over the Indiana Hoosiers, who rank No. 2 in the AP's Top 25.

The Hawkeyes have the fifth-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (11).

Iowa has six wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 22nd-most in the country.

Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins

86-85 at home over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on February 26

89-84 over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on March 4

96-82 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on February 2

70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on December 7

83-72 on the road over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on January 23

Iowa Performance Insights