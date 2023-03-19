How to Watch the Iowa vs. Georgia Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 2 seed Iowa Hawkeyes (27-6) will take to the court against the No. 10 seed Georgia Lady Bulldogs (22-11) on Sunday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament up for grabs. This contest tips off at 3:00 PM.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
- TV: ABC
Iowa vs. Georgia Scoring Comparison
- The Lady Bulldogs' 67.1 points per game are only 3.4 fewer points than the 70.5 the Hawkeyes give up to opponents.
- Georgia is 9-3 when it scores more than 70.5 points.
- Iowa's record is 13-0 when it allows fewer than 67.1 points.
- The Hawkeyes put up 87.8 points per game, 29.5 more points than the 58.3 the Lady Bulldogs allow.
- When Iowa scores more than 58.3 points, it is 23-6.
- Georgia is 20-10 when giving up fewer than 87.8 points.
- The Hawkeyes are making 51.2% of their shots from the field, 13.7% higher than the Lady Bulldogs allow to opponents (37.5%).
Iowa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/4/2023
|Maryland
|W 89-84
|Target Center
|3/5/2023
|Ohio State
|W 105-72
|Target Center
|3/17/2023
|SE Louisiana
|W 95-43
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|3/19/2023
|Georgia
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
