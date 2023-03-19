The No. 2 seed Iowa Hawkeyes (27-6) will take to the court against the No. 10 seed Georgia Lady Bulldogs (22-11) on Sunday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament up for grabs. This contest tips off at 3:00 PM.

Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Iowa vs. Georgia Scoring Comparison

  • The Lady Bulldogs' 67.1 points per game are only 3.4 fewer points than the 70.5 the Hawkeyes give up to opponents.
  • Georgia is 9-3 when it scores more than 70.5 points.
  • Iowa's record is 13-0 when it allows fewer than 67.1 points.
  • The Hawkeyes put up 87.8 points per game, 29.5 more points than the 58.3 the Lady Bulldogs allow.
  • When Iowa scores more than 58.3 points, it is 23-6.
  • Georgia is 20-10 when giving up fewer than 87.8 points.
  • The Hawkeyes are making 51.2% of their shots from the field, 13.7% higher than the Lady Bulldogs allow to opponents (37.5%).

Iowa Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/4/2023 Maryland W 89-84 Target Center
3/5/2023 Ohio State W 105-72 Target Center
3/17/2023 SE Louisiana W 95-43 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
3/19/2023 Georgia - Carver-Hawkeye Arena

