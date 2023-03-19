The No. 3 seed Notre Dame Fighting Irish (26-5) will compete with the No. 11 seed Mississippi State Bulldogs (22-10) on Sunday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament up for grabs. This matchup tips off at 3:30 PM.

Notre Dame Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana TV: ESPN

Notre Dame vs. Mississippi State Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs put up an average of 71.8 points per game, 13.1 more points than the 58.7 the Fighting Irish give up.

Mississippi State has put together a 20-6 record in games it scores more than 58.7 points.

Notre Dame's record is 22-3 when it gives up fewer than 71.8 points.

The 75 points per game the Fighting Irish record are 15.8 more points than the Bulldogs allow (59.2).

When Notre Dame totals more than 59.2 points, it is 23-2.

Mississippi State is 18-6 when allowing fewer than 75 points.

The Fighting Irish are making 46% of their shots from the field, 4.6% higher than the Bulldogs allow to opponents (41.4%).

The Bulldogs' 40.9 shooting percentage from the field is 4.8 higher than the Fighting Irish have conceded.

Notre Dame Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/3/2023 NC State W 66-60 Greensboro Coliseum 3/4/2023 Louisville L 64-38 Greensboro Coliseum 3/17/2023 Southern Utah W 82-56 Purcell Pavilion 3/19/2023 Mississippi State - Purcell Pavilion

Mississippi State Schedule