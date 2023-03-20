The Philadelphia 76ers (48-22) will look to extend an eight-game win streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (33-37) on Monday, March 20, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center as 8.5-point favorites. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and NBCS-PH.

Bulls vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, March 20, 2023

Monday, March 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and NBCS-PH

NBCS-CHI and NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Bulls vs. 76ers Score Prediction

Prediction: 76ers 117 - Bulls 109

Spread & Total Prediction for Bulls vs. 76ers

Pick ATS: Bulls (+ 8.5)

Bulls (+ 8.5) Pick OU: Over (225)



The 76ers (42-28-0 ATS) have covered the spread 60% of the time, 8.6% more often than the Bulls (36-34-0) this year.

When the spread is set as 8.5 or more this season, Philadelphia (9-4) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (69.2%) than Chicago (2-1) does as the underdog (66.7%).

When it comes to going over the total in 2022-23, Philadelphia does it better (55.7% of the time) than Chicago (41.4%).

The 76ers have a .740 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (37-13) this season while the Bulls have a .410 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (16-23).

Bulls Performance Insights

At 113.5 points scored per game and 112.6 points conceded, Chicago is 18th in the NBA on offense and 10th on defense.

This season the Bulls are ranked 21st in the league in assists at 24.3 per game.

In 2022-23 the Bulls are worst in the league in 3-point makes (10.5 per game) and rank 11th in 3-point percentage (36.6%).

In 2022-23, Chicago has taken 66.9% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 33.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 75.3% of Chicago's baskets have been 2-pointers, and 24.7% have been 3-pointers.

