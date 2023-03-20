The Chicago Bulls (33-37) are underdogs (by 7.5 points) to build on a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (48-22) on Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The over/under in the matchup is set at 224.5.

Bulls vs. 76ers Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV: NBCS-CHI and NBCS-PH
Favorite Spread Over/Under
76ers -7.5 224.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

  • Chicago has played 38 games this season that have had more than 224.5 combined points scored.
  • The average over/under for Chicago's matchups this season is 226.1, 1.6 more points than this game's total.
  • So far this season, Chicago has put together a 36-34-0 record against the spread.
  • The Bulls have been chosen as underdogs in 39 games this year and have walked away with the win 16 times (41%) in those games.
  • Chicago has a record of 2-4 when it is set as the underdog by +230 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • Chicago has an implied victory probability of 30.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Bulls vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats

76ers vs Bulls Total Facts
Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
76ers 39 55.7% 115.5 229 110.5 223.1 223.7
Bulls 38 54.3% 113.5 229 112.6 223.1 228.6

Additional Bulls Insights & Trends

  • Chicago has gone 6-4 in its last 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
  • Five of the Bulls' last 10 outings have hit the over.
  • Chicago's winning percentage against the spread at home is .556 (20-16-0). On the road, it is .471 (16-18-0).
  • The Bulls score an average of 113.5 points per game, only 3.0 more points than the 110.5 the 76ers allow to opponents.
  • Chicago is 29-14 against the spread and 29-14 overall when it scores more than 110.5 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Bulls vs. 76ers Betting Splits

76ers and Bulls Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
76ers 42-28 11-6 41-29
Bulls 36-34 5-3 30-40

Bulls vs. 76ers Point Insights

Scoring Insights
76ers Bulls
115.5
Points Scored (PG)
 113.5
13
NBA Rank (PPG)
 18
30-11
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 29-14
36-5
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 29-14
110.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 112.6
3
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 10
34-11
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 28-16
35-10
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 27-17

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.