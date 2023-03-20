The Philadelphia 76ers (48-22) will try to extend an eight-game winning streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (33-37) on March 20, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center.

Bulls vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBC Sports Networks

Bulls Stats Insights

The Bulls are shooting 49.1% from the field, two% higher than the 47.1% the 76ers' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Chicago has a 27-18 record in games the team collectively shoots over 47.1% from the field.

The Bulls are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 27th.

The Bulls put up only three more points per game (113.5) than the 76ers give up (110.5).

When it scores more than 110.5 points, Chicago is 29-14.

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

The Bulls score more points per game at home (115) than on the road (112), and also concede fewer points at home (111.4) than on the road (113.9).

This season the Bulls are collecting more assists at home (25.2 per game) than away (23.4).

Bulls Injuries