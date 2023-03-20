Timberwolves vs. Knicks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 20
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The New York Knicks (42-30) are favored (-8.5) to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (35-37) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, March 20, 2023 at Madison Square Garden. The matchup airs on MSG and BSN.
Timberwolves vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, March 20, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: MSG and BSN
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
Timberwolves vs. Knicks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Knicks 119 - Timberwolves 111
Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Knicks
- Pick ATS: Timberwolves (+ 8.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (228)
- The Knicks have covered the spread more often than the Timberwolves this year, tallying an ATS record of 41-30-1, compared to the 33-37-2 mark of the T-Wolves.
- New York hasn't covered the spread as an 8.5-point favorite or more this season, while Minnesota covers as an underdog of 8.5 or more 33.3% of the time.
- New York and its opponents have gone over the total 51.4% of the time this season (37 out of 72). That's more often than Minnesota and its opponents have (33 out of 72).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Knicks are 23-11, a better mark than the Timberwolves have posted (18-20) as moneyline underdogs.
Timberwolves Performance Insights
- On offense Minnesota is the 12th-ranked team in the NBA (115.6 points per game). Defensively it is 18th (116 points conceded per game).
- This season the Timberwolves are ranked eighth in the NBA in assists at 25.8 per game.
- Beyond the arc, the Timberwolves are 16th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (12). They are 17th in 3-point percentage at 35.8%.
- In 2022-23, Minnesota has taken 38.4% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 61.6% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 28% of Minnesota's baskets have been 3-pointers, and 72% have been 2-pointers.
