At Madison Square Garden on Monday, March 20, 2023, the New York Knicks (42-30) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (35-37) at 7:30 PM ET. The game airs on MSG and BSN.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Knicks vs. Timberwolves matchup in this article.

Timberwolves vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Monday, March 20, 2023

Monday, March 20, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MSG and BSN

MSG and BSN Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Timberwolves vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Timberwolves vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks average 115.1 points per game (14th in the league) while allowing 112.2 per outing (sixth in the NBA). They have a +208 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 2.9 points per game.

The Timberwolves score 115.6 points per game (12th in NBA) and give up 116 (18th in league) for a -26 scoring differential overall.

The two teams combine to score 230.7 points per game, 2.7 more points than this matchup's total.

These teams give up 228.2 points per game combined, 0.2 more points than the total for this matchup.

New York has put together a 41-30-1 ATS record so far this year.

Minnesota has covered 33 times in 72 games with a spread this year.

Timberwolves and Knicks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Timberwolves +35000 +13000 +170 Knicks +9000 +2800 -10000

