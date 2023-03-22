Timberwolves vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 22
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (36-37) are favored (by 5 points) to stop a five-game home losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (36-36) on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
Timberwolves vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Center
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Timberwolves with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Timberwolves vs. Hawks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Timberwolves 118 - Hawks 115
Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Hawks
- Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 5)
- Pick OU:
Under (241.5)
- The Hawks (31-39-2 ATS) have covered the spread 46.6% of the time, 3.5% less often than the Timberwolves (34-37-2) this season.
- As a 5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Atlanta is 6-4 against the spread compared to the 8-11-2 ATS record Minnesota puts up as a 5-point favorite.
- Minnesota's games have gone over the total 46.6% of the time this season (34 out of 73), less often than Atlanta's games have (39 out of 72).
- The Timberwolves have a .500 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (17-17) this season, higher than the .367 winning percentage for the Hawks as a moneyline underdog (11-19).
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Timberwolves Performance Insights
- With 115.9 points per game on offense, Minnesota ranks 11th in the NBA. At the other end, it cedes 116.2 points per contest, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Timberwolves rank eighth in the NBA with 25.9 assists per contest.
- With 12 treys per game, the Timberwolves are 16th in the NBA. They sport a 36.1% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks 15th in the league.
- This season, Minnesota has taken 61.8% two-pointers, accounting for 72% of the team's buckets. It has shot 38.2% from beyond the arc (28% of the team's baskets).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.