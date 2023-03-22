Timberwolves vs. Hawks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Minnesota Timberwolves (36-37) host the Atlanta Hawks (36-36) after losing five home games in a row. The Timberwolves are favored by 4.5 points in the contest, which tips at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. The over/under for the matchup is set at 241.5.
Timberwolves vs. Hawks Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: BSSE and BSN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Timberwolves
|-4.5
|241.5
Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats
- Minnesota's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 241.5 points 24 times.
- The average total in Minnesota's outings this year is 232.2, 9.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Timberwolves' ATS record is 33-39-0 this season.
- Minnesota has entered the game as favorites 32 times this season and won 16, or 50%, of those games.
- Minnesota has a record of 12-10, a 54.5% win rate, when it's favored by -190 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Timberwolves have a 65.5% chance to win.
Timberwolves vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 241.5
|% of Games Over 241.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Timberwolves
|24
|32.9%
|115.9
|233.5
|116.2
|233.7
|230.9
|Hawks
|26
|36.1%
|117.6
|233.5
|117.5
|233.7
|232.8
Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends
- The Timberwolves are 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall over their last 10 games.
- Six of Timberwolves' last 10 contests have hit the over.
- Minnesota has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 16 times in 37 games at home, and it has covered 17 times in 36 games on the road.
- The 115.9 points per game the Timberwolves put up are only 1.6 fewer points than the Hawks give up (117.5).
- When Minnesota totals more than 117.5 points, it is 19-10 against the spread and 18-11 overall.
Timberwolves vs. Hawks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Timberwolves
|33-39
|8-15
|34-39
|Hawks
|32-40
|7-5
|40-32
Timberwolves vs. Hawks Point Insights
|Timberwolves
|Hawks
|115.9
|117.6
|11
|4
|19-10
|21-16
|18-11
|26-11
|116.2
|117.5
|19
|24
|23-18
|22-10
|28-14
|24-8
