The Minnesota Timberwolves (36-37) host the Atlanta Hawks (36-36) after losing five home games in a row. The Timberwolves are favored by 4.5 points in the contest, which tips at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. The over/under for the matchup is set at 241.5.

Timberwolves vs. Hawks Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: BSSE and BSN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Timberwolves -4.5 241.5

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 241.5 points 24 times.

The average total in Minnesota's outings this year is 232.2, 9.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Timberwolves' ATS record is 33-39-0 this season.

Minnesota has entered the game as favorites 32 times this season and won 16, or 50%, of those games.

Minnesota has a record of 12-10, a 54.5% win rate, when it's favored by -190 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Timberwolves have a 65.5% chance to win.

Timberwolves vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats

Timberwolves vs Hawks Total Facts Games Over 241.5 % of Games Over 241.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Timberwolves 24 32.9% 115.9 233.5 116.2 233.7 230.9 Hawks 26 36.1% 117.6 233.5 117.5 233.7 232.8

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

The Timberwolves are 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall over their last 10 games.

Six of Timberwolves' last 10 contests have hit the over.

Minnesota has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 16 times in 37 games at home, and it has covered 17 times in 36 games on the road.

The 115.9 points per game the Timberwolves put up are only 1.6 fewer points than the Hawks give up (117.5).

When Minnesota totals more than 117.5 points, it is 19-10 against the spread and 18-11 overall.

Timberwolves vs. Hawks Betting Splits

Timberwolves and Hawks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Timberwolves 33-39 8-15 34-39 Hawks 32-40 7-5 40-32

Timberwolves vs. Hawks Point Insights

Scoring Insights Timberwolves Hawks 115.9 Points Scored (PG) 117.6 11 NBA Rank (PPG) 4 19-10 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 21-16 18-11 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 26-11 116.2 Points Allowed (PG) 117.5 19 NBA Rank (PAPG) 24 23-18 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 22-10 28-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 24-8

