How to Watch the Timberwolves vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 22
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (36-37) will try to break a five-game home losing streak when they take on the Atlanta Hawks (36-36) on March 22, 2023 at Target Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Timberwolves and Hawks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.
Timberwolves vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Bally Sports
Timberwolves Stats Insights
- The Timberwolves are shooting 49.2% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 48.3% the Hawks allow to opponents.
- In games Minnesota shoots better than 48.3% from the field, it is 24-13 overall.
- The Timberwolves are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 10th.
- The Timberwolves score just 1.6 fewer points per game (115.9) than the Hawks allow (117.5).
- Minnesota is 18-11 when scoring more than 117.5 points.
Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison
- The Timberwolves are putting up 116.2 points per game this year in home games, which is 0.5 more points than they're averaging away from home (115.7).
- At home, Minnesota is surrendering 2.5 fewer points per game (115) than on the road (117.5).
- When playing at home, the Timberwolves are averaging 0.7 more three-pointers per game (12.4) than on the road (11.7). However, they have a worse three-point percentage at home (35.3%) compared to in road games (37%).
Timberwolves Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|Questionable
|Calf
|Jordan McLaughlin
|Questionable
|Illness
|Jaylen Nowell
|Questionable
|Knee
|Anthony Edwards
|Questionable
|Ankle
