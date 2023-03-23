Thursday's game between the Tennessee Volunteers (25-10) and Florida Atlantic Owls (33-3) squaring off at Madison Square Garden has a projected final score of 70-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Tennessee, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET on March 23.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Thursday, March 23, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 70, Florida Atlantic 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic

Computer Predicted Spread: Tennessee (-4.2)

Tennessee (-4.2) Computer Predicted Total: 136.1

Tennessee is 17-16-0 against the spread this season compared to Florida Atlantic's 20-11-0 ATS record. A total of 14 out of the Volunteers' games this season have hit the over, and 17 of the Owls' games have gone over. Tennessee has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over the past 10 contests. Florida Atlantic has gone 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 contests.

Put your picks to the test and bet on college basketball with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers are outscoring opponents by 13.4 points per game with a +470 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.2 points per game (187th in college basketball) and allow 57.8 per outing (third in college basketball).

Tennessee wins the rebound battle by 7.3 boards on average. It records 35.5 rebounds per game, which ranks 22nd in college basketball, while its opponents grab 28.2 per contest.

Tennessee knocks down 7.7 three-pointers per game (134th in college basketball) at a 33.0% rate (241st in college basketball), compared to the 5.8 per game its opponents make at a 26.4% rate.

The Volunteers average 94.6 points per 100 possessions (157th in college basketball), while allowing 76.8 points per 100 possessions (second in college basketball).

Tennessee has committed 2.6 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 11.4 (132nd in college basketball action) while forcing 14.0 (45th in college basketball).

Florida Atlantic Performance Insights

The Owls are outscoring opponents by 13.3 points per game, with a +479 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.4 points per game (32nd in college basketball) and allow 65.1 per contest (41st in college basketball).

Florida Atlantic wins the rebound battle by 5.6 boards on average. It collects 35.9 rebounds per game, 14th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 30.3.

Florida Atlantic hits 9.7 three-pointers per game (12th in college basketball), 3.2 more than its opponents. It shoots 36.7% from deep (49th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 31.6%.

Florida Atlantic forces 12.1 turnovers per game (161st in college basketball) while committing 11.1 (103rd in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.