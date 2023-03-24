The Chicago Bulls (34-38) will visit the Portland Trail Blazers (32-40) after victories in four straight road games. The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, March 24, 2023.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Bulls vs. Trail Blazers matchup.

Bulls vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

  • Date: Friday, March 24, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CHI
  • Location: Portland, Oregon
  • Venue: Moda Center

Bulls vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bulls Moneyline Trail Blazers Moneyline
DraftKings Bulls (-4.5) 221.5 -190 +160
BetMGM Bulls (-4.5) 221.5 -190 +155
PointsBet Bulls (-3.5) 222.5 -159 +135
Tipico Bulls (-2.5) - -130 +110

Bulls vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

  • The Bulls have a +46 scoring differential, putting up 113.2 points per game (20th in the league) and allowing 112.5 (10th in the NBA).
  • The Trail Blazers put up 114.4 points per game (15th in league) while giving up 116.1 per contest (18th in NBA). They have a -120 scoring differential and have been outscored by 1.7 points per game.
  • The teams average 227.6 points per game combined, 6.1 more points than this game's total.
  • Opponents of these teams average 228.6 points per game combined, 7.1 more points than this matchup's total.
  • Chicago has compiled a 35-36-1 ATS record so far this year.
  • Portland is 33-38-1 ATS this year.

Bulls and Trail Blazers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Bulls +100000 +30000 +300
Trail Blazers +100000 +80000 -

