Bulls vs. Trail Blazers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Chicago Bulls (34-38) are just 2.5-point favorites as they attempt to build on a four-game road winning streak when they square off against the Portland Trail Blazers (32-40) on Friday, March 24, 2023 at Moda Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CHI. The matchup has an over/under of 226.5.
Bulls vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CHI
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bulls
|-2.5
|226.5
Bulls Betting Records & Stats
- Chicago and its opponents have combined to score more than 226.5 points in 35 of 72 games this season.
- Chicago has an average point total of 225.7 in its matchups this year, 0.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Bulls have gone 37-35-0 ATS this season.
- This season, Chicago has won 17 out of the 31 games, or 54.8%, in which it has been favored.
- This season, Chicago has won 16 of its 28 games, or 57.1%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Bulls.
Bulls vs. Trail Blazers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 226.5
|% of Games Over 226.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bulls
|35
|48.6%
|113.2
|227.6
|112.5
|228.6
|228.4
|Trail Blazers
|48
|66.7%
|114.4
|227.6
|116.1
|228.6
|229.5
Additional Bulls Insights & Trends
- The Bulls are 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall over their past 10 games.
- Five of Bulls' last 10 outings have gone over the total.
- Chicago owns a better record against the spread in home games (20-17-0) than it does in away games (17-18-0).
- The Bulls record 113.2 points per game, just 2.9 fewer points than the 116.1 the Trail Blazers allow.
- Chicago has a 22-8 record against the spread and a 21-9 record overall when scoring more than 116.1 points.
Bulls vs. Trail Blazers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bulls
|37-35
|13-14
|30-42
|Trail Blazers
|34-38
|17-19
|36-36
Bulls vs. Trail Blazers Point Insights
|Bulls
|Trail Blazers
|113.2
|114.4
|20
|15
|22-8
|24-10
|21-9
|25-9
|112.5
|116.1
|10
|18
|28-14
|19-9
|26-16
|19-9
