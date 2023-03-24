The Chicago Bulls (34-38) are just 2.5-point favorites as they attempt to build on a four-game road winning streak when they square off against the Portland Trail Blazers (32-40) on Friday, March 24, 2023 at Moda Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CHI. The matchup has an over/under of 226.5.

Bulls vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
  • TV: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CHI
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Bulls -2.5 226.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

  • Chicago and its opponents have combined to score more than 226.5 points in 35 of 72 games this season.
  • Chicago has an average point total of 225.7 in its matchups this year, 0.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • The Bulls have gone 37-35-0 ATS this season.
  • This season, Chicago has won 17 out of the 31 games, or 54.8%, in which it has been favored.
  • This season, Chicago has won 16 of its 28 games, or 57.1%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Bulls.

Bulls vs. Trail Blazers Over/Under Stats

Bulls vs Trail Blazers Total Facts
Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Bulls 35 48.6% 113.2 227.6 112.5 228.6 228.4
Trail Blazers 48 66.7% 114.4 227.6 116.1 228.6 229.5

Additional Bulls Insights & Trends

  • The Bulls are 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall over their past 10 games.
  • Five of Bulls' last 10 outings have gone over the total.
  • Chicago owns a better record against the spread in home games (20-17-0) than it does in away games (17-18-0).
  • The Bulls record 113.2 points per game, just 2.9 fewer points than the 116.1 the Trail Blazers allow.
  • Chicago has a 22-8 record against the spread and a 21-9 record overall when scoring more than 116.1 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Bulls vs. Trail Blazers Betting Splits

Bulls and Trail Blazers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Bulls 37-35 13-14 30-42
Trail Blazers 34-38 17-19 36-36

Bulls vs. Trail Blazers Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Bulls Trail Blazers
113.2
Points Scored (PG)
 114.4
20
NBA Rank (PPG)
 15
22-8
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 24-10
21-9
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 25-9
112.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 116.1
10
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 18
28-14
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 19-9
26-16
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 19-9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.