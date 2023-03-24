If you're a new customer (in an area with legal online sports betting) and want to place a bet on the Texas-Xavier game, you've come to the right place -- here's how to link up with BetMGM and benefit from our highly lucrative BetMGM bonus as soon as possible!

Texas vs. Xavier Odds, TV Channel, Game Info

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Line: Texas -4.5

Texas -4.5 Point Total: 147.5

147.5 Moneyline (To Win): Texas -190, Xavier +155

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today..

Looking to use BetMGM to make a wager? Signing up is easy. Just grab your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will take you through the process.

How to bet on the moneyline and spread

Looking to bet on the Longhorns and Musketeers matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Longhorns (-190), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Longhorns win, and you bet $10, you'd get $15.26 back.

Spread betting, like betting on the Longhorns at -4.5, is a bit more complicated. However, in certain circumstances, it can offer a bigger payout. In this case, the -4.5 means that the Longhorns must defeat their opponent by at least five points to "cover the spread." If the Longhorns don't win by at least five points, or lose the game outright, then the Musketeers will "cover" the spread, making them the correct pick.

Other bets you can make

Betting on the over/under, or point total, is a much easier way to bet. Just pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the end of the game. Let's say you bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110. You'd get back $19 if you pick correctly.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on game props (will Texas get to 10 points before Xavier?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can wager on games.

Get a special bonus if you sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook using our link.

If you decide to gamble, please do so responsibly. Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

Not all offers available in all areas and are subject to change. See the BetMGM website or app for full details, terms, and conditions. You must be 21+ to bet.